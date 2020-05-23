Sections
Home / Education / Sikkim to reopen schools, colleges from June 15, announces education minister

Sikkim to reopen schools, colleges from June 15, announces education minister

Further, the minister underlined the need to ensure social distancing norms when classes reopen. He informed that normal morning assembly will not take place. No COVID-19 case has been reported from Sikkim.

Updated: May 23, 2020 08:55 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, Gangtok

Sikkim schools to be reopened from June 15 (HT File)

Schools and colleges in the state will reopen from June 15, Sikkim Education Minister KN Lepcha announced on Friday.

“We will be reopening all schools and colleges from 15th June. We will start with classes 9th to 12th while classes for Nursery to VIII will not be held. Morning assemblies will not be allowed in the schools to ensure social distancing,” said Lepcha.

The Schools and colleges were closed in the backdrop of COVID-19 pandemic.

Further, the minister underlined the need to ensure social distancing norms when classes reopen. He informed that normal morning assembly will not take place. No COVID-19 case has been reported from Sikkim.



India on Friday saw the biggest rise in COVID-19 cases at 6,088 with the total number of cases rising to 1,18,447 with nearly 41 per cent recovery rate.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Air passengers from these states to undergo ‘institutional quarantine’: DGP Karnataka
May 23, 2020 09:52 IST
Naomi Osaka becomes world’s highest-paid female athlete
May 23, 2020 09:50 IST
Told Waqar I will not get out to Kumble: Akram recalls how his plan failed
May 23, 2020 09:43 IST
India records another biggest single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, tally rises to 125,101
May 23, 2020 09:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.