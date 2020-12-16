Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Sisodia accepts UP minister’s ‘challenge’ to debate on govt schools

Sisodia accepts UP minister’s ‘challenge’ to debate on govt schools

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he will visit Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh next week to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools.

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 15:45 IST

By PTI | Posted by Nilesh Mathur, New Delhi

Sisodia on Wednesday said he “accepts the challenge” of the Uttar Pradesh minister for having an open debate on the education model of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. (Vipin Kumar/HT file)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday said he will visit Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh next week to debate on the progress made by the two respective governments in improving infrastructure provided in schools.

Sisodia’s statement comes after Uttar Pradesh education minister Satish Dwivedi invited Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Sisodia to visit government schools in the state. Taking a swipe at the Uttar Pradesh government, Sisodia said the decision of the Aam Aadmi Party to contest the Uttar Pradesh polls in 2022 has made the state government to talk over issues of education and electricity.

Sisodia on Wednesday said he “accepts the challenge” of the Uttar Pradesh minister for having an open debate on the education model of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Addressing a press conference, Sisodia said he will be visiting Lucknow next week to hold the debate.



“Soon after Chief Minister Kejriwal’s announcement of contesting assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh in 2022, UP ministers invited us for a debate on education. I accept the challenge and will be visiting Lucknow next Tuesday to debate on Delhi and UP education models,” Sisodia said.

According to media reports, Dwivedi had asked them to visit the schools in Uttar Pradesh after Kejriwal drew comparisons between Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over the progress in educational facilities. He did so while announcing that the AAP will contest in the forthcoming assembly polls in India’s most populous state in 2022.

“I also accept the invitation to see your work done in government schools of Uttar Pradesh. You can list 10 such schools, which the BJP government has improved in four years. Where results have improved, children have appeared in competitive examinations. I would like to see your work in these schools,” Sisodia added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nearly half of Singapore’s migrant workers infected with Covid-19
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kunal Gaurav
Farmers’ protest: Tomar thanks MP farmers for supporting farm laws
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
Cabinet decides on spectrum allocation, sugar export subsidy
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
‘Farmers’ protest can end in 5 minutes if...’: Sanjay Raut offers solution
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai

latest news

Pakistan approves chemical castration of sex offenders
by Agence France-Presse | Posted by Arpan Rai
Anupam Kher shares funny video of ‘Indian low budget Harry Potter’, watch
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘Lyon in his den’ - Team India’s biggest threat in Australia series
by hindustantimes.com
22 students test positive before schools reopen in Haryana
by Sunil Rahar
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.