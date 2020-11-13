Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / Sisodia attends ‘happiness class’, Delhi govt school students turn teachers

Sisodia attends ‘happiness class’, Delhi govt school students turn teachers

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday attended a special “happiness class” where students from Delhi government schools turned teachers.

Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 22:34 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visits happiness class (HT File)

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Friday attended a special “happiness class” where students from Delhi government schools turned teachers.

In the class, students shared their experiences with Sisodia about how “happiness curriculum” has created a positive impact on their everyday lives, which has been spent at home with schools being shut since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Children’s day is celebrated so the guardians, parents, and teachers can reflect on how they can make this world a better place for our children. It’s especially noteworthy that these happiness classes, which have been happening for two years now, are being conducted in the midst of the COVID crisis, an extremely difficult situation for the students,” Sisodia said.

“I am happy to know that our students have now become teachers of the happiness curriculum, by engaging their family members, and even their friends, spreading the message of the class in their own unique way,” he added.

The class was led by students Gulapsha and Nikhil, studying in BPSKV, Devli, and GCSV, Dwarka, respectively, who first conducted a meditation session. “This was followed by a storytelling session wherein the students read out situational stories off a presentation, and then opened up the floor for a discussion amongst themselves. It was a reflective session, wherein every student individually took stock of the situation, and how they would react to it,” a Delhi government official said.

Happiness Curriculum was started by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in July 2018 with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being for all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day for all students from kindergarten to Class 8 across 1,030 government schools in Delhi.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 22:45 IST
41 trains cancelled, 11 short-terminated over farmers’ protest in Punjab
Nov 13, 2020 21:57 IST
Delhi metro services to be available till 10pm on Diwali
Nov 13, 2020 23:12 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad man arrested for assaulting traffic cop in Noida
Nov 13, 2020 23:33 IST
Pollution board inspects industrial areas, finds violations
Nov 13, 2020 23:33 IST
This year’s pre-Diwali pollution levels worst since 2018 in Noida, G Noida and Ghaziabad
Nov 13, 2020 23:31 IST
Slight slip in air quality on Diwali’s eve
Nov 13, 2020 23:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.