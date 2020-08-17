Sisodia interacts with members of school management committees

Sections
During the interaction, describing the committees as the cabinets of the schools, he advised the SMC members to take decisions on their own and raise resources.

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, New Delhi

Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (Amal KS / HT Photo )

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia interacted with the members of the newly-formed school management committees of several schools on Sunday.

“When it comes to the school operations, you should play the role of a parent. We should dream and also take the responsibility to fulfil those dreams,” Sisodia said.

“The SMCs have a big contribution in achieving a 98-per cent result in Delhi’s government schools. In 2015, when I used to go to the schools, the principals used to say that for every job, one had to depend on the government. Whether it was about a shortage of teachers or maintenance of the school premises, every file used to rotate among government officials. But we gave full authority to our principals to take all such decisions,” he added.



Sisodia, who is also the education minister of Delhi, said, “Every school in itself is a government, headed by the principal, and the SMC members are its cabinet. Apart from taking resources from the government, ask for people’s participation and take their contributions for the development of the schools.” “It is our endeavour that the SMCs should take the entire responsibility of the schools so that the state government can limit its role to framing policies and providing buildings and other resources,” he said.

Sisodia advised the SMC members to think out of the box.

“If four children of your school are physically weak, then ask a milkman to provide milk to those four students so that they get proper nutrition. If the online education of 10 children is interrupted due to a lack of mobile phones, then think of making arrangements with public assistance.

“Education is one thing for which even rich businessmen ask for donations and get it easily. If you ask for something for yourself, you may not get it, but if you seek resources for the education of children, then the entire society will come forward to help you,” he said.

