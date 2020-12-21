Sisodia lauds Delhi government school teachers for web content

Delhi education minister Manish Sisodia on Monday congratulated government school teachers in the Capital over global recognition for the e-learning content produced by them amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement issued on Monday by his office, Sisodia said that the teachers have made Delhi proud by making world-class content for online education within a short time. “It is a matter of pride for us that the online classes of Delhi government school teachers are being accessed in approximately 20 countries of the world,” he said.

According to the statement, the e-learning content of Delhi government schools has been getting global recognition, with users from about 20 countries, including the USA, United Kingdom, Germany, Singapore, New Zealand, Canada, Malaysia, Nepal, Russia and the Philippines, among others, accessing it.

“The Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi Government currently runs two YouTube channels titled Core Academic Unit Class XII and ‘Core Academic Unit Class XI which present all the e-learning content and lectures for secondary students of Delhi Govt. schools. The channel gets over 7 lakh (700,000) viewers weekly,” the statement read.

“The DoE identified motivated teachers who were then given the responsibility of creating interactive and engaging online classes. With very basic training in digital education, the teachers innovated and came up with new tools of teaching like visually appealing PPTs, interactive videos, and virtual whiteboards. Currently, 16 subjects are offered online that are run by 132 teachers for Class XII students. In September, Core Academic Unit Class XI was launched, offering 12 subjects,” the statement added.

Sisodia said, “The positive feedback and appreciation messages that have been coming in from different international quarters have boosted the morale of the teachers. It is inspiring them to better their performances.”

Sisodia distributes 230 smartphones among students in a govt school

Delhi’s education minister on Monday distributed 230 smartphones to students of government Sarvodaya co-ed Vidyalaya in Sector 8 of Rohini. The smartphones were collected by the school authorities, led by principal Awadesh Kumar Jha. “Though nobody thought studies could be shifted online, our teachers stepped up despite not being trained for it. Our government school teachers have not only made us proud but also Delhi proud by taking on the responsibility of carrying out these online classes well,” Sisodia said.