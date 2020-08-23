Sections
Home / Education / Sisodia urges Centre to cancel JEE, NEET slated for September

Sisodia urges Centre to cancel JEE, NEET slated for September

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday requested the Central government to cancel the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held in September.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 09:00 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi’s Education Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday requested the Central government to cancel the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) scheduled to be held in September.

“The central government is playing with the lives of millions of students in the name of JEE-NEET. My request to the Centre is to cancel both these exams immediately and make an alternative arrangement for admission this year. In this time of unprecedented crisis, an unprecedented step will lead to a solution,” Sisodia tweeted.

He said thinking that only NEET-JEE is the only option for admission is narrow and impractical thinking.

“Educational institutions around the world are adopting new methods of admission. Why can’t we do so in India? Is it sensible to stake children’s lives in the name of entrance examination?” he asked.



He said that there can be thousands of safe ways instead of NEET and JEE

“Today in 21st century India, we cannot think of an entrance exam option! This is not possible. Only the intention of the government should be to think in the interest of students, instead of NEET-JEE, there can be thousands of safe ways,” he said in a series of tweets.

Earlier, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced that the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) (Main) will be held from September 1 to 6 and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) (UG) on September 13.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Class player, hope to see him in all formats: Ganguly on youngster
Aug 23, 2020 09:03 IST
Sisodia urges Centre to cancel JEE, NEET slated for September
Aug 23, 2020 09:00 IST
Kangana hits back at Twitter user who mocked her for knowing ‘everything’
Aug 23, 2020 08:55 IST
Middlemen make money as workers from Bihar return to other states
Aug 23, 2020 08:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.