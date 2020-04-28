Sections
Home / Education / Sisodia urges Centre to reduce curriculum for next session, conduct JEE, NEET under reduced syllabus

Sisodia urges Centre to reduce curriculum for next session, conduct JEE, NEET under reduced syllabus

Manish Sisodia further suggested that entrance exams like JEE and NEET should be conducted next year on the basis of reduced syllabus.

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 19:35 IST

By Nilesh Mathur, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Manish Sisodia, deputy CM of Delhi (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)

Delhi’s Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday urged the Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal to reduce the curriculum for the next session by 30% as students have lost academic time due to the lockdown caused by coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Sisodia further suggested that entrance exams like JEE and NEET should be conducted in the next session on the basis of reduced syllabus.

The Delhi deputy CM made these recommendations during a meeting of state education ministers chaired by the Human Resource Development (HRD) minister on Tuesday.

In the same meeting, Sisodia also suggested the HRD minister to promote students of Class 10 and Class 12 on basis of their performance in internal exams, as it was done for students of classes 9 and 11.



‘It would not be feasible to conduct the pending board exams for class 10 and Class 12 now,” Sisodia said.

(with PTI inputs)

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Sensationalising facts’: Sitharaman slams Rahul Gandhi for RBI list tweet
Apr 29, 2020 10:59 IST
Kejriwal shares ‘happy’ news, says only 3 of 529 media persons Covid-19 positive in Delhi
Apr 29, 2020 11:02 IST
Virus may keep coming back every year: Experts
Apr 29, 2020 04:56 IST
Woman with £2,500 Covid-19 kit won’t donate to healthcare workers: Report
Apr 29, 2020 11:01 IST

latest news

International Dance Day: The importance of dance during these times
Apr 29, 2020 11:35 IST
Maharashtra Covid-19 positive deaths cross 400
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
Impact of Covid-19 intensifies slump in Asia Pacific air passenger demand
Apr 29, 2020 11:29 IST
Delhi 5-year-old sells self-illustrated book on coronavirus to help the needy
Apr 29, 2020 11:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.