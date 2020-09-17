Six months on, teachers yet to receive Maharashtra SSC paper correction dues

Teachers have also requested the board to increase the rates of paper evaluation considering the costs involved in travelling during the current times. (HT file )

Nearly six months after teachers from the state evaluated the answer sheets of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, the Maharashtra board is yet to pay their dues.

Several teachers wrote to board officials demanding that their dues be cleared with immediate effect.

“Teachers have evaluated board answersheets in a very difficult situation with the Covid-19 outbreak this year. Despite this, their dues are still not cleared. It has been six months since the exams are over, nearly two months since the results were declared, but we are still awaiting our dues,” said Rajesh Pandya, vice-president of the Teachers Democratic Front which has written to the board in the issue.

Sandeep Sangave, secretary, Mumbai divisional board said that the dues of teachers would be cleared soon and were already in process.

“The board is having to work with reduced staff due to the COVID-19 outbreak and the resultant lockdown related restrictions. In addition to this, there were some delays in getting bills from teachers and custodians while some account details provided by a few teachers were also incorrect. These factors seem to have led to the delay. Teachers should not worry as they would get their dues in a couple of days” he added.

Teachers have also requested the board to increase the rates of paper evaluation considering the costs involved in travelling during the current times. “This year, teachers have spent a lot of money from their own pockets to transport papers from their schools to homes and vice versa. The board only gives Rs. 200 as travel allowance which is not enough considering that trains were shut and teachers have spent for auto and taxi fare on their own,” said Pandya.