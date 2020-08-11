SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2020: 131 vacancies for Steno, JA and other posts notified

SLPRB Assam Police Recruitment 2020: State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam Police on Monday released an official notification for the recruitment of Junior Assistant, Stenographer, Extension Officer and Economic Investigator on its official website. The online registration process will begin on August 17, 2020.

Once the application process begins, interested and eligible candidates can apply for the positions online at slprbassam.in on or before September 6, 2020.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 131 vacancies. Out of which, 87 vacancies are for Extension Officer (Industries), 24 for Economic Investigator (E.I), 16 for Junior Assistant (HQ), and 4 for Stenographer.

Candidates should be between 18 to 38 years old as on January 1, 2020.

Eligibility conditions for different posts:

1. Extension Officer (Industries): A candidate should have a three years Diploma in Chemical / Mechanical /Civil/ Textile/Computer/Plastic Processing / Food processing / Electronics and Instrumentation Engineering/ Technology from AICTE recognized institute or MCW/ MSW or a Degree from recognized University with advanced proficiency Certificate on Computer Applications/ Industrial Management from a Government recognized University / Institute.

2. Economic Investigator (E.I): A candidate should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University with Economics / Statistics as one of the subjects.

3. Junior Assistant (HQ Level): A candidate must be a Graduate in Arts, Science, Commerce, or equivalent from a recognized University / Institution and having basic computer knowledge such as MS word, MS excel, internet browsing, etc.

4. Stenographer-III (HQ level): A candidate must be a Graduate in any stream from a recognized College/ Institution with having National Trade Certificate in stenography from ITI in Assam or any other Institute recognized by the Govt. of Assam / Govt. of India with 80 WPM in English Stenography having basic computer knowledge such as MS word, MS excel, internet browsing, etc.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.