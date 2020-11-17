SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

Sections
Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020:The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit cards for Assam Police Sub-Inspector recruitment exam.Candidates can download SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card from the official website at slprbassam.in.

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 12:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 released

Direct Links: 

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 Download Link 1

Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020 Download Link 2

Candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth to login and download their admit card.

SLPRB Assam will conduct the exam on November 22 from 12 to 2 pm. Candidates must report at their exam centre by 9.30 am due to Covid-19 protocols, the official notice reads.

The recruitment drive is conducted to fill 597 Sub-Inspector (UB) in Assam Police including 418 are for male candidates and 179 are for female candidates.



“Candidates shall bring a recent Post Card Size Photograph, which will have to be shown at the Entrance Gate of the Examination Venue and to be submitted to the Invigilator on duty at the time of the Written Test,” the notice reads.

Candidates must bring any one of these documents along with their admit cards at the exam centre

i) Aadhar Card

ii) Passport

iii) Driving License

iv) PAN Card

v) Voter ID Card

A self attested photocopy of the Identity Proof should also be brought by the Candidates and submitted to the Invigilator.

