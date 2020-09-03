SLPRB Assam Police SI admit card to be released today at 2 pm, check exam details here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam will release the admit card for Sub- Inspector recruitment examination (written) on Thursday, September 3 at 2 pm. SLPRB Assam will conduct the recruitment exam for 597 sub- inspector posts on September 20. Candidates can download their admit card online at slprbassam.in on or before September 16.

How to Download SLPRB Assam Police SI Admit Card 2020:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Admit Card Portal’ link

The link to download the SI Recruitment Admit Card will be visible on the page

Click on the link and login using registration ID and password/ DOB

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

Candidates who clear the written test will have to pass the physical standard and efficiency tests followed by a medical examination.

Written Exam Pattern:

The written test will be of 100 marks and will be OMR based. There will be 100 questions and each question will be of 1 (one) mark. There will be a negative marking of 0.5 mark for each wrong answer.

The questions will be set in three parts

(i) Logical reasoning, aptitude, comprehension

(ii) Matters relating to History and Culture of Assam and India and

(iii) General Knowledge.

Physical Efficiency Test will carry 40 marks. It will have 2 (two) events:

1600 metres race for male candidates and 800 metres race for female candidates.

Long Jump – for male 335 cm (minimum) and for female 244 cm (minimum), 3 chances (longest valid jump will be considered).

Click here for more details/ official notification

Click here for admit card portal