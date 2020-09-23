SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2020: Apply for 444 vacancies, various posts on offer

Sections
SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited online applications for recruitment against 444 vacancies for various posts in the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam.

SLPRB Assam Recruitment 2020: The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) Assam has invited online applications for recruitment against 444 vacancies for various posts in the Directorate of Employment & Craftsmen Training, Assam. The online application process is going on and will conclude on October 10. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at slprbassam.in. The required minimum educational qualification for each post varies from other. Candidates are advised to read the official notification before applying.

Details of Vacancy:

Stenographer (English)---02 posts

Tech. Assistant (Headquarter)---04 posts

Pharmacist (ITI)---12 posts



Statistical Assistant (Employment Wing)---30 posts

Instructor-Stenography (English)---08 posts

Junior Assistant (HQ/ ITI)---140 posts

Junior Instructor---92 posts

Store Keeper (ITI)----10 posts

Hostel Superintendent cum Physical Training Instructor---03 posts

Librarian (ITI)----01 post

Dresser (ITI)----04 posts

Grade-IV---138 posts

Click here to apply online

Click here for official notification

Selection Process:

There will be two tests for recruitment of all the posts : First Phase Test and Second Phase Test.

“Candidates whose applications are found correct in all respects will be called for First Phase Test (Written Test) which will be conducted at any convenient venue(s) depending upon the number of candidates. The candidates will have to appear for the First Phase Test (Written Test) at the venue mentioned in his/her call letter. However, the Chairman, SLPRB, Assam reserves the right to change the venue (s) of the test as necessitated and no representation etc. will be entertained in this regard,” reads the official notice.

First Phase Test for all posts except Grade IV posts:

The duration of the Written Test will be of 2 ½ hours. The test will be of 100 marks with 100 questions and will be completely OMR based. Each question will carry 1 (one) mark. There will be negative marking of ½ (half) mark for each wrong answer. Questions will be asked from the following sections:

i) General Mathematics.

ii) English & Vernacular (Grammar & Comprehension & Composition)

iii) Logical Reasoning and Aptitude

iv) Assam’s History, Geography, Polity & Economy

v) General awareness/General knowledge and Current affairs.

For the posts of Grade-IV: Written Test will be of 50 marks and will be completely OMR based. There will be 50 questions and each question will carry 1 (one) mark. There will be no negative marking. Duration of the Test will be 1 ½ hour. Candidates will have to use black ball pen to answer the OMR based answer sheet. The question paper will be set in three parts as under:-

a) General Knowledge & current affairs,

b) Matter relating to History of Assam,

c) Cultural, Polity, Geography, Economy etc of Assam

Second Phase Test:

After completion of the Written Test, a merit list will be prepared for each category of posts including Zone-wise posts (Jr. Asstt.& Grade-IV) for both (male and female) on the basis of total marks scored in Written Test. Candidates will be called for Second Phase Test . The second phase test will be computer based exam.

