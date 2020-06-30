SMVDU student presents paper at American Solar Energy Society

Sections
Updated: Jun 30, 2020 17:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Paarth Gupta, a B Tech student from the School of Mechanical Engineering at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University, Katra, presented a paper titled “Solar EV chargers and super flow batteries for an efficient electric vehicle” at the American Solar Energy Society, 49th Annual Solar Conference, held on June 24 and 25.

The conference was scheduled to be held in George Washington University, Washington DC, but due to the COVID-19, it was organized virtually.

The paper was selected for poster presentation among the top 20 posters over the world. The paper discusses the use of solar EV chargers and super flow batteries for EV to be a fast and pure green mode of transportation. The candidate suggested ways to increase the efficiency of solar EV chargers which would lead to a sustainable energy future.

The paper highlights the use of super flow batteries that makes electric vehicles the fast mode of transportation and increasing the economic effects of electric vehicles.



The candidate thanked Prof. Eswaramoorthy Muthusamy for his guidance and support.

