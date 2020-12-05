Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SNAP admit card 2020 to be released today at snaptest.org, here’s how to download

SNAP admit card 2020 to be released today at snaptest.org, here’s how to download

SNAP admit card 2020: After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the SNAP 2020 will be able to download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 10:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SNAP admit card 2020. (Screengrab )

SNAP admit card 2020: The Symbiosis International University will release the admit card for Symbiosis National Aptitude Test on Saturday, December 5, 2020, on its official website.

After the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the SNAP 2020 will be able to download their hall tickets online at snaptest.org.

The university will conduct the SNAP 2020 examination on December 20, 2020, and January 6 and 9, 2021, at various centres spread across the country. The examination is being held for admissions to MBA/PGDM courses.

How to download SNAP admit card 2020 after it is released:



Visit the official website at snaptest.org



On the homepage, click on the link to download the SNAP admit card 2020

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SNAP admit card 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Third aircraft carrier an operational necessity to counter expansionist China
Dec 05, 2020 09:52 IST
All states accept Rs 1.1 lakh crore borrowing option to meet GST shortfall
Dec 05, 2020 11:03 IST
LIVE: Union ministers meet PM Modi ahead of 5th round of talks with farmers
Dec 05, 2020 11:21 IST
LIVE: Haryana health minister Anil Vij tests Covid-19 positive, was administered Covaxin last month as part of phase 3 trials
Dec 05, 2020 11:22 IST

latest news

Jharkhand, the only remaining state, accepts Centre’s Rs 1.1L cr borrowing option
Dec 05, 2020 11:18 IST
Uddhav Thackeray to review Mumbai-Nagpur expressway work
Dec 05, 2020 11:10 IST
Functional Bengal school building demolished, administration clueless
Dec 05, 2020 11:10 IST
Comic series chronicling India’s maritime heritage launched on Navy Day
Dec 05, 2020 11:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.