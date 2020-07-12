Some Delhi govt universities have already conducted exams

By Press Trust of India Posted by| Nandini, New Delhi

Some universities under the Delhi government have already conducted examinations even as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday announced that all state universities would not conduct any tests.

The state universities under the Delhi government include the National Law University, Delhi Technological University, Ambedkar University, Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) and the Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women (IGDTUW).

Some universities like the Ambedkar University and the IGDTUW have already completed their assessment process of students and even announced the results.

IGDTUW has a strong mechanism of continuous internal assessment followed by end-semester examination.

As per UGC guidelines, the university has completed its online end-term assessment for all its students during May-June using its in-house e-learning management software (e-LMS), it said.

Ambedkar University Vice Chancellor Anu Singh Lather said the varsity had successfully completed the 2019-20 academic year for most of its students.

Despite being severely affected by the pandemic and the lockdown, the university has risen to the challenges and finished the winter semester 2020 on June 12, she said.

AUD is one of the few educational institutions who have declared results for all its programmes across all semesters, Lather said, adding that this had been made possible because of the dynamic system of continuous assessment.

The Delhi Technological University had already conducted exams for students of final year in the online mode, and even given them marksheets and provisional degrees so that students could join jobs.

The exams for students of intermediate semesters were scheduled from July 20 but now the varsity will wait for the government’s directive on how to assess students.

The Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University had not conducted its exams yet. It has over one lakh students and comprises 127 affiliated colleges.

The NSUT held its online open book exams between July 3 and 10. It said an alternate mode of assessment as proposed by Sisodia had already been devised.

The alternate mode of assessment comprises around 50 per cent assessment on the basis of mid-semester examinations and around 50 per cent assessment on the basis of continuous assessment.

The continuous assessment is being done on the basis of the first class tests (held in February 2020), home assignments, attendance and the ongoing comprehensive time bound assignment.

The ongoing open book examination is not an engineering services exam, the NSUT said.

“It is a time-bound home assignment/tutorial. The student has to attempt this time-bound assignment from his/her home and is allowed to use books/notes/internet etc,” the NSUT said.

The comprehensive time bound assignment (OBE) shall enable students to revise all the concepts of second semester so that they are well prepared to take up the courses of third semester, the NSUT said.