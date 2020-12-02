Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / South Korea says stay home ahead of national college exams

South Korea says stay home ahead of national college exams

Vice Education Minister Park Baeg-beom says the 490,000 applicants so far include 35 virus carriers who will take exams Thursday at hospitals or treatment shelters.

Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 14:04 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Seoul

Representational image. (Shutterstock)

South Korean officials are urging people to remain at home if possible and cancel gatherings large and small as around half a million students prepared for a crucial national college exam.

Vice Education Minister Park Baeg-beom says the 490,000 applicants so far include 35 virus carriers who will take exams Thursday at hospitals or treatment shelters. Education authorities have also prepared separate venues for some 400 applicants currently under self-quarantine.

Applicants will be required to wear masks and maintain distance from each other. They will be screened for fever and take exams separately if they have symptoms.

Park Yu-mi, an anti-virus official in Seoul, pleaded with people to cancel all gatherings of more than 10, and for companies to half at least one-third of their employees work from home to ensure a safe environment for Thursday’s examination.

A recent spike in coronavirus infections has made this year’s exams more complicated and there are concerns that the nationwide exercise could accelerate the viral spread.

The country on Wednesday reported 511 new infections, continuing a weekslong resurgence centered around the greater capital area that brought the national caseload to 35,163, including 526 deaths.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chinese defence minister’s visit to Nepal, Pakistan made with eye on India, say experts
Dec 02, 2020 13:19 IST
UK clears Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, to be available next week
Dec 02, 2020 13:11 IST
‘Community service’ in Gujarat for not wearing masks, rules high court
Dec 02, 2020 13:18 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 positivity rate expected to go below 5%: Health minister
Dec 02, 2020 13:30 IST

latest news

DU OBE results of regular postgraduate, undergraduate courses declared: Varsity tells HC
Dec 02, 2020 14:20 IST
6 of family killed as car collides with truck in Telangana
Dec 02, 2020 14:19 IST
China ‘planned’ Galwan Valley clash, US commission says in report to Congress
Dec 02, 2020 14:19 IST
Manushi Chhillar’s style game in stripe chiffon bralette-satin skirt
Dec 02, 2020 14:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.