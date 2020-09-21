Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Special Sikkim SNT bus services for students appearing in exams in Gangtok

Special Sikkim SNT bus services for students appearing in exams in Gangtok

To help students of the state reach their examination centres located within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) area the SNT will run special bus services from three points Ranipool, Ranka and Tashi Viewpoint - to the respective examination centres in the GMC area, an official said.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 16:40 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Gangtok

Representational image. (HT file)

The Sikkim government transport undertaking SNT will run special bus services in Gangtok area to help students appearing in different examinations as a complete lockdown has been imposed in the city from September 21 to 27 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

To help students of the state reach their examination centres located within the Gangtok Municipal Corporation (GMC) area the SNT will run special bus services from three points Ranipool, Ranka and Tashi Viewpoint - to the respective examination centres in the GMC area, an official said.

However, students will have to reach Ranipool, Ranka and Tashi viewpoint from their own places for the special bus service.

Students can send WhatsApp or text messages giving their names, phone numbers, class, Admit Card number, name of examination, date and venue of examination and pick up point to avail the special bus service, the official said.



The CBSE class 10 and 12 compartmental examination, IGNOU term-end examination and some other examinations at college level are being held, he said.

For CBSE compartmental examination the students can send WhatsApp or text messages to phone number 9933002215 and for other examinations including IGNOU the phone number is 9434174754, the official added.

The Sikkim government has imposed a complete lockdown in Gangtok Municipal Area from September 21 to 27 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Pakistan targeting Indians working in Afghanistan’: Govt to Parliament
Sep 21, 2020 16:25 IST
In a first, 2 women officers to operate helicopters from Indian Navy warships
Sep 21, 2020 15:24 IST
‘Some people losing control’: PM Modi takes swipe at Opposition on farm bills
Sep 21, 2020 15:52 IST
How Chinese propaganda is using the 1962 war to shape public opinion
Sep 21, 2020 16:30 IST

latest news

In Tripura, Congress observes 12-hour strike, over 800 party workers detained
Sep 21, 2020 17:12 IST
Lockdown announced in 12 districts of Chhattisgarh
Sep 21, 2020 17:10 IST
Amid Covid-19 outbreak, five-day Gujarat Assembly session begins
Sep 21, 2020 17:10 IST
IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Score: Can RCB live up to its star power?
Sep 21, 2020 17:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.