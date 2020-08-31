Srinagar based govt school teacher selected for National Teachers Award 2020

Roohi Sultana, a Kashmir based teacher, who uses ‘play way method’ to teach her students has been selected for National Teachers Award 2020 which she dedicated to her students and education department.

The government school teacher, Sultana, originally from Nowshera area of Srinagar, is posted at Government Primary School Danger Pora, Tailbal Srinagar.

She completed her Masters in Urdu and Kashmiri languages, B.Ed (Bachelor of Education), and also three years degree course in calligraphy.

Speaking to ANI, Sultana said, “I have received my education from government institutes as I have completed my Masters in Urdu and Kashmiri languages, I have done B. Ed (Bachelor of Education), also a degree course in calligraphy and a certificate course in Hindi. I wanted to become a teacher since I was a child. I feel happy when around my students as they inspire me.”

Sultana, who calls herself as a facilitator, said, “I am connected with board of school education as a content creator for the subjects Urdu and Kashmiri. I work in Diksha as e-content creator and I also provide online classes to students through all India radio broadcast in Srinagar.”

She said a teacher not only teaches children but makes them a better human being by imparting them knowledge about humanity.

“I use a play-way method to teach my students. I teach them with innovative methods so that students could have all concepts cleared while learning in the classroom,” she added.

Suhail Bhat, Sultana’s husband also expressed happiness over the news of his wife getting the National Award from the President of India.

Speaking to ANI, Bhat said, “She is my wife who has been selected for the National Award for Teachers 2020. I am very proud of her. It is not only a proud moment for the family but also for the teacher fraternity and Kashmir.”

The award will be given away by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 5 (Teacher’s Day). The award is given every year to provide public recognition to meritorious teachers working in primary, middle, and secondary schools.