Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SSB Assistant Sub-Inspector Stenographer admit card released, written exam on December 6, here’s direct link

SSB Assistant Sub-Inspector Stenographer admit card released, written exam on December 6, here’s direct link

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday released the admit card for SSB Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) recruitment exam on its official website at applyssb.com

Updated: Nov 24, 2020, 15:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSB ASI Stenographer admit card out (applyssb.com)

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Tuesday released the admit card for SSB Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) recruitment exam on its official website. The candidates who have registered for the SSB Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) recruitment can download their admit card from the official website of SSB at applyssb.com.

SSB Assistant Sub- Inspector (stenographer) written exam will be held on December 6. Candidates must produce the printed copy of the e-admit card at their respective examination centres.

Direct Link to download e-admit card

How to download SSB ASI stenographer admit card 2020 :

Visit the official website at applyssb.com

Click on the link that reads WRITTEN EXAM FOR THE POST Assistant Sub Inspector (Stenographer) IN SSB WILL BE HELD ON 06/12/2020



Key in your registration number and password to download the admit card

Your SSB admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 181 vacancies for various posts including SI staff nurse, ASI pharmacist, ASI operation theatre technician, ASI dental technician, ASI Radiographer, ASI stenographer and Head Constable (min).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Start working on cold storage facilities for Covid vaccine: PM Modi to CMs
Nov 24, 2020 15:19 IST
Gadgets used by Pak’s 4 Jaish terrorists help India solve Jan 31 terror strike
Nov 24, 2020 15:45 IST
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Nov 24, 2020 16:36 IST
Bombay HC grants interim protection from arrest to Kangana, sister Rangoli
Nov 24, 2020 16:35 IST

latest news

India to build new dam, launch projects worth $80 million in Afghanistan
Nov 24, 2020 16:36 IST
No coercive action will be taken against slum dwellers along railway tracks in Delhi: Govt to SC
Nov 24, 2020 16:35 IST
Sputnik V Covid-19 vacccine 95% effective, says Russia
Nov 24, 2020 16:36 IST
Ludhiana man hacks four members of his family to death
Nov 24, 2020 16:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.