SSC CGL 2018 skill test: Window to change exam centre opens at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

SSC CGL 2018 skill test: Candidates who wish to change their exam centres can do so by logging in with their registration number and password online at ssc.nic.in on or before December 1, 2020.

Updated: Nov 29, 2020, 18:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CGL 2018 skill test. (Screengrab )

SSC CGL 2018 skill test: The Staff Selection Commission on Sunday released an important notice regarding the change of Examination Centres for SSC CGL 2018 Skill Test on its official website.

Candidates who wish to change their exam centres can do so by logging in with their registration number and password online at ssc.nic.in on or before December 1, 2020.

“In view of COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has decided to allow the facility of change of examination centres to candidates of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Skill Test) scheduled on 18th and 19th December, 2020,” reads the official notice.

Direct link to change the SSC CGL 2018 Skill exam centre



How to change the SSC CGL 2018 Skill exam centre:



Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in



On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Important Notice regarding change of Examination Centres for CGLE-2018 Skill Test”

Click on the link that reads, “Link for change of centres for CGLE-2018 skill test”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

Under the latest notifications click on the exam centre change link

Change the priority preferences of SSC CGL 2018 Exam Cities

Click on the submit button.

