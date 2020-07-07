SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for its combined graduate level (CGL) tier- 1 exam 2019 on its official website. SSC had already declared the CGL tier 1 exam result on July 1, 2020.

However, to increase transparency SSC has now released the final answer key and question paper. The candidates can check the question paper and answer key at ssc.nic.in. The link will be active till August 8, 2020.

Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link given below and login using their User ID and password.

Click here to check SSC CGL tier 1 2019 final answer key