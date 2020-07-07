Sections
Home / Education / SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in

Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link given below and login using their User ID and password.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 18:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 final answer key. (Screengrab)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key for its combined graduate level (CGL) tier- 1 exam 2019 on its official website. SSC had already declared the CGL tier 1 exam result on July 1, 2020.

However, to increase transparency SSC has now released the final answer key and question paper. The candidates can check the question paper and answer key at ssc.nic.in. The link will be active till August 8, 2020.

Candidates can download the answer key by clicking on the direct link given below and login using their User ID and password.

Click here to check SSC CGL tier 1 2019 final answer key



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Busting myths and the double-speak on education
Jul 07, 2020 18:59 IST
SSC CGL Tier 1 2019 final answer key released at ssc.nic.in
Jul 07, 2020 18:56 IST
Man arrested for duping AIIMS nursing officer of Rs 34 lakh on pretext of marriage
Jul 07, 2020 18:55 IST
70-year-old man becomes 6th Covid-19 fatality in Punjab’s Mohali
Jul 07, 2020 18:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.