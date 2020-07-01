Sections
Home / Education / SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2019 delayed, check details here

SSC CGL Tier 1 result 2019 delayed, check details here

SSC CGL Tier 1 results 2020 has been delayed. The results were scheduled to be declared by the end of June.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 13:32 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CGL Tier 1 result delayed (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) combined graduate level 2019 tier 1 exam result has been delayed. The commission had earlier issued a notice stating that it was decided to announce the SSC CGL Tier 1 results by the end of June. Candidates were expecting the result on Tuesday, June 30 but it has not been declared yet.

SSC had conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from March 3 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The answer key was released on March 16. Candidates were invited to submit challenges against the answer key till March 21.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, SSC had delayed the declaration of results. Later, the commission had announced that the CGL Tier 1 results will be announced by the end of June.

SSC, on Tuesday, released the tentative vacancies for CGL recruitment. This year, the commission will fill 8582 vacancies with the combined graduate level recruitment exams.



Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in to get regular updates.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Shocked’ Rajinikanth demands punishment in Tamil Nadu custodial death case
Jul 01, 2020 13:54 IST
World Bank to give $750 mn to support 15 crore viable Covid-19-hit MSMEs
Jul 01, 2020 13:51 IST
Delhi Police inspector and gallantry award winner Sanjeev Kumar Yadav dies of Covid-19
Jul 01, 2020 13:50 IST
Villagers rescue deer in Chittoor district, released later by forest officials
Jul 01, 2020 13:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.