SSC CGL Tier 1 results declared at ssc.nic.in, check it here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Wednesday, July 1, declared the results of the SSC combined graduate level 2019 tier 1 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the examination can check their results online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had conducted the computer-based examination of SSC CGL Tier-1 from March 3 to 9, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The answer key was released on March 16. Candidates were invited to submit challenges against the answer key till March 21.

SSC, on Tuesday, released the tentative vacancies for CGL recruitment. This year, the commission will fill 8582 vacancies with the combined graduate level recruitment exams.

Candidates can check the SSC CGL Tier-1 2019 results by clicking on the following links:

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 - List of candidates in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for the posts of A.A.Os in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-1)

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 - List of candidates in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for the post(s) of J.S.O. and/ or Statistical Investigator in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-2)

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 - List of candidates of Northern Region (NR) in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for all other posts in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-3)

Combined Graduate Level Examination 2019 - List of candidates of other than Northern Region (NR) in Roll Number order provisionally qualified for all other posts in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II and Tier-III Examinations (List-3)