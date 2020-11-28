Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2019 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

SSC CGL Tier 2 exam 2019 answer key released at ssc.nic.in, here’s direct link

Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the answer key, response sheet and question paper for combined graduate level (CGL) tier 2 exam 2019 on its official website at ssc.nic.in. Check direct link here.

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 09:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CGL Tier 2 answer key 2019 released

Staff Selection Commission on Friday released the answer key, response sheet and question paper for combined graduate level (CGL) tier 2 exam 2019 on its official website- ssc.nic.in.

SSC had conducted the CGL Tier 2 exam from November 15 to 18 in computer based test mode at different centres across the country. Candidates who have taken the exam can check the tentative answer key at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can also raise objections against the key and submit their representations before 6 pm on December 2. A fee of Rs 100 has to be paid for each answer challenged.

“Representation in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 27.11.2020 (06.00 PM) to 02.12.2020 (06.00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 06.00 PM on 02.12.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates’ may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” the official notice reads.

Here’s the direct link to check answer key

Check official notice

Candidates will have to login using their roll number and password. Question Paper, Answer Key and Response Sheets will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can check their answers and challenge any key online.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nepal’s PM Oli stuns China, tells envoy Yanqi to steer clear of party politics
Nov 28, 2020 08:01 IST
J&K goes to polls first time after Article 370 abrogation
Nov 28, 2020 08:48 IST
LIVE: 41,322 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours take India’s tally to 9,351,109
Nov 28, 2020 09:40 IST
Protest may intensify, farmers from 4 states look to join stir
Nov 28, 2020 07:05 IST

latest news

Many colleges in Delhi-NCR cancel exams due to farmers’ protest march
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 IST
‘There’s one sitting at home’: Hardik on India’s next all-rounder
Nov 28, 2020 09:35 IST
Hyderabad civic polls: Yogi Adityanath to campaign for BJP today
Nov 28, 2020 09:31 IST
Vaccine: Delhi can be covered in weeks, PM Modi’s 3-city tour today
Nov 28, 2020 09:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.