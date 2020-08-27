Sections
SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2: Additional result declared after UFM rule exemption

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared additional results for 4559 candidates who had appeared for the (CHSL) Tier 2 exam 2018 but were disqualified due to the UFM rule. The commission had earlier given a one-time exemption to these candidates. Check direct link here

Updated: Aug 27, 2020 18:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2018 Tier 2 additional result

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Thursday declared additional results for 4559 candidates who had appeared for the (CHSL) Tier 2 exam 2018 but were disqualified due to the UFM rule. The commission had earlier given a one-time exemption to these candidates.

The candidates who have been declared passed now are eligible for SSC CHSL skill test (Tier 3) exams.

How to check SSC CHSL additional result:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Click on the Result tab on the top of homepage



Click on CHSL 2018 tier 2 result link

A PDF will open

Your name and roll number will be displayed on the screen

Direct link to check result

SSC CHSL Tier 2 result was declared on February 25 in which 37 candidates had qualified for appearing the skill test (DEST) for the post of DEO (other than CAG), 1741 candidates had qualified to appear in the skill test for the post of DEO in CAG, while 30,822 candidates had qualified for typing test for the post of Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) on the basis of total marks scored by them in Tiers 1 and 2 exams.

SSC issued a notice on Thursday saying, “some candidates had requested the commission for revisiting its decision of their disqualification under Unfair Means (UFM) after which SSC constituted a committee of experts to examine the matter. Based on the recommendations of the expert committee, SSC has decided to give a one-time exemption to 4559 candidates who were disqualified due to UFM.”

 What is UFM rule:

What is UFM rule: Candidates are strictly advised not to write any personal identity (real or imaginary) e.g. name, roll number, mobile number, address, etc inside the Answer Book. The candidates who fail to adhere to these instructions will be awarded zero marks even if marks are awarded during the evaluation process.

 

 

 

