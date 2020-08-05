SSC CHSL 2018 UFM Case: SSC to give one-time exemption to disqualified candidates

The Staff Selection Commission has decided to give a one-time exemption to all 4560 candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination (Tier-2) 2018 who were disqualified on grounds of unfair means (UFM). A notice regarding this decision has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

The Commission conducted the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level examination 2018 Tier-2 on September 29, 2019, at various centres spread across the country.

Out of total 45101 candidates around 36112 appeared in the SSC CHSL examination. The result of which was declared on February 25, 2020, wherein 30,822 candidates qualified (provisionally) were shortlisted for appearing in the Tier III (Skill Test) against 5918 tentative vacancies. A total of 4560 candidates were rejected on the grounds of unfair means (UFM).

“Some of the rejected candidates submitted representations to the Commission requesting for revisiting the decision of the Commission about their rejection. The Commission, vide its order No 13/65/2013-C1/1 dated 21-05-2020 decided to constitute a Committee of Experts to examine the matter, and give its recommendations for the consideration of the Commission,” reads the official notice.

The Committee has submitted its report to the Commission on July 16, 2020, in which it has recommended that “With regard to the candidates of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination T-II-2018 who have been disqualified on the basis of revealing the identity and were placed under the category of ‘UFM’, the prohibitory instructions/guidelines should be ignored as a one-time measure.”

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.