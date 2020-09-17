Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2019: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow

SSC CHSL 2019: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Friday open the window for modifying exam centre city preferences for the candidates of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 10:43 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2019: Window to change exam centre city opens tomorrow (PTI)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will on Friday open the window for modifying exam centre city preferences for the candidates of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019. Candidates will be able to change their exam city preferences between September 18 and 20, by logging in using their registration number and password/ date of birth on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

“The Commission has been receiving requests from the candidates of the above referred examinations for change of the examination centres. The Commission has decided to allow the candidates for change of centre of the above-referred examinations which could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown,” the official notice reads.

SSC CHSL exam 2019 is scheduled to be conducted between October 12 and 26. Originally, the exam was scheduled to be held from March 20 to 28 which had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

How to change exam centre city preferences:



Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in



Login using your application number and date of birth

Your application form will be displayed on the screen

Make the necessary changes and save

Your exam centre city preferences will be changed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Spike in severe cyclones, extremely heavy rain over India: Earth sciences ministry to RS
Sep 17, 2020 10:39 IST
India crosses 60 million mark for Covid-19 testing
Sep 17, 2020 10:35 IST
Raut hits back at RS MPs for criticising Maharashtra’s handling of Covid-19
Sep 17, 2020 10:47 IST
LIVE: SAD to protest in both Houses against agricultural bills
Sep 17, 2020 11:00 IST

latest news

BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Sep 17, 2020 11:17 IST
Suhana drops throwback pic, Sushant’s sister goes on social media detox
Sep 17, 2020 11:17 IST
Kavita Kaushik: I feel social media is the worst drug
Sep 17, 2020 11:15 IST
PM Narendra Modi’s birthday: BJP organises ‘sewa saptah’
Sep 17, 2020 11:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.