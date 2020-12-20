SSC CHSL 2020 application deadline extended, CGL notification to be released on Dec 29

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Saturday extended the application deadline for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 till December 26. The commission also extended the releasing date of notification for Combined Graduate Level Examination till December 29, 2020.

“The last date for receipt of online applications for Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 has been extended up to 26.12.2020,” reads the official notice.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

“Notice of Combined Graduate Level Examination-2020, which was scheduled to be published on 21.12.2020, will now be published on 29.12.2020,” further reads the notice.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 4726 vacancies, out of which, 158 vacancies are for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

SSC CHSL 2020: Important dates

Last date and time for making online fee payment:December 28 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 30 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): January 1, 2021.

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Click here to check list of tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020