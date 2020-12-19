SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closes today for 4726 vacancies

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 closes on Saturday, December 19. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in. Earlier, the deadline was December which was extended till December 19.

There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

Click here to check list of tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020

SSC CHSL 2020: Key Dates-

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 19 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment:December 21 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 23 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 24

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

SSC CHSL 2020 Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.