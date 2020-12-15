Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closing today for 4726 vacancies, check details

SSC CHSL 2020: Application window closing today for 4726 vacancies, check details

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 is closing on Tuesday, December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 09:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2020 (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 is closing on Tuesday, December 15. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

Click here to check list of tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020

SSC CHSL 2020: Key Dates-

Dates for submission of online applications: November 6 to December 15

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 15 (23:30)



Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 17 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 19 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 21

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India’s daily Covid-19 count drops to lowest since July 6
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Will resume talks, but with some riders: Farmer unions
by Zia Haq
Those who gave anti-national speeches seen in farmers’ protest: Gadkari
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
2 Maoists held in West Champaran were plotting ‘major’ revenge attack
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

Priyanka shares a sweet pic with Nick Jonas, pet Diana from London
by HT Entertainment Desk
‘This is what SSR would’ve wanted to tell you’: Brother-in-law
by HT Entertainment Desk
Tighter Covid-19 restrictions imposed in London as infections surge
by Reuters | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri
NVS Class 6 Admission 2021:  Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya application window closing today
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.