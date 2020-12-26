Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2020: Last day to apply for 4726 vacancies today

SSC CHSL 2020: Last day to apply for 4726 vacancies today

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 will close on Saturday, December 26. If you have not applied for the examination yet, apply now at ssc.nic.in.

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 10:25 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2020: Last day to apply for 4726 vacancies (PTI)

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 will close on Saturday, December 26. If you have not applied for the examination yet, apply now at ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the deadline was December 15 which was extended till December 19 and was further extended till December 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4726 vacancies, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

Click here to check list of tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020



SSC CHSL 2020: Key Dates-



Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 26 (23:30)



Last date and time for making online fee payment:December 28 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 30 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): January 1, 2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

SSC CHSL 2020 Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China sells 50 armed drones to Pakistan, begins psy-ops. It’s a reminder
by Shishir Gupta
Air quality to worsen, temperature to drop in northwest as New Year approaches
by HT Correspondent
China to overtake US as world’s biggest economy by 2028: Report
by Reuters | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
RT-PCR test mandatory for Sabarimala pilgrims from today
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh

latest news

SSC CHSL 2020: Last day to apply for 4726 vacancies today
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Binod to Rasode Mein Kaun Tha: 5 meme trends of 2020 and how they started
by Trisha Sengupta
Bihar Police ASI Steno admit card released, here’s how to download
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune
by Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.