SSC CHSL 2020: Last day to apply for 4726 vacancies today

SSC CHSL 2020: The online application window for SSC combined higher secondary level (CHSL) exam 2020 will close on Saturday, December 26. If you have not applied for the examination yet, apply now at ssc.nic.in.

Earlier, the deadline was December 15 which was extended till December 19 and was further extended till December 26.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 4726 vacancies, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

Click here to check list of tentative vacancies for SSC CHSL 2020

SSC CHSL 2020: Key Dates-

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 26 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment:December 28 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 30 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): January 1, 2021

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

SSC CHSL 2020 Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): Candidates must have passed class 12th in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.