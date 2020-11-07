SSC CHSL 2020 notification released at ssc.nic.in, tier-1 exam in April next year

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2020 Notification: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Friday released the official notification for Combined Higher Secondary Level Exam 2020. The SSC CHSL notification can be downloaded from the official website at ssc.nic.in. Interested and eligible cam apply online for the posts of lower division clerk (LDC)/ junior secretariat assistant (JSA), postal assistant (PA)/ sorting assistant (SA)and data entry operator (DEO) on or before December 15.

Pay Scale:

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300)

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Important Dates:

Dates for submission of online applications: November 6 to December 15

Last date and time for receipt of online application: December 15 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: December 17 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: December 19 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): December 21

Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I): April 12 to 27

Education Qualification:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Application Fee: Rs 100.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), ScheduledTribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Selection Process:

Candidates will have to clear a computer based test (tier-1) followed by descriptive paper (tier-2) and skill test/typing test (tier-3)

Age Limit:

Age limit for the posts is 18-27 years as on 01-01-2021 i.e. Candidates born not before 02-01-1994 and not later than 01-01-2003 are eligible to apply.

Check Official Notification

Exam pattern for Tier- 1

The exam will comprise of four sections- English Language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions carrying a total of 50 marks. The exam will be of 60 minutes.

The questions will be objective in nature. 0.5 marks will be deducted for each wrong answers.

Tier 2 paper will be a descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper will be for one hour. The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33 per cent