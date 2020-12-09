Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Education / SSC CHSL 2020 tentative vacancies announced, apply for over 4K posts before December 15

SSC CHSL 2020 tentative vacancies announced, apply for over 4K posts before December 15

SSC CHSL 2020: Staff Selection Commission has announced the tentative list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2020. There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies announced

SSC CHSL 2020: Staff Selection Commission has announced the tentative list of vacancies for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination 2020. There are a total of 4726 vacancies this year, including 158 vacancies for LDC/JSA/JPA, 3181 for PA/SA and seven for DEO posts.

In the year 2019, the number of vacancies for CHSL exam was 4893 while in 2018, it was 5789.

The online application process for SSC CHSL 2020 is going on. The last date to apply for the posts is December 15. Aspirants can apply online at ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL 2020 tier-1 exam will be held from April 12 to 27, 2021.

Check SSC CHSL 2020 vacancies here



 



SSC CHSL 2020: PAY SCALE

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA): Pay Level-2 (Rs. 19,900-63,200).

Postal Assistant (PA)/Sorting Assistant (SA): Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25,500-81,100).

Data Entry Operator (DEO): Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100) and Level-5(Rs. 29,200-92,300).

Data Entry Operator, Grade ‘A’: Pay Level-4(Rs. 25,500-81,100).

ELIGIBILITY:

For LDC/ JSA, PA/ SA, DEO (except DEOs in C&AG): Candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade ‘A’) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG): 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmers’ protests enter day 14, deadlock persists despite Amit Shah-farm unions’ meet | 10 points
Dec 09, 2020 09:52 IST
Emergency use applications of 3 vaccine firms to be reviewed today
Dec 09, 2020 09:57 IST
Deepak Kochhar tweaked firm’s books, says Enforcement Directorate
Dec 09, 2020 04:27 IST
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn
Dec 09, 2020 10:06 IST

latest news

Study: AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine safe and effective
Dec 09, 2020 10:26 IST
Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Dec 09, 2020
Dec 09, 2020 10:25 IST
Covid-19: Maharashtra’s active case tally continues to drop
Dec 09, 2020 10:25 IST
Champions League game postponed after players walk off over alleged racism
Dec 09, 2020 10:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.