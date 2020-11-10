Sections
SSC CHSL answer key 2020: Last day to raise objections, here’s direct link

SSC CHSL answer key 2020: The commission conducted the CHSL Tier- 1 exam 2019 on March 17 and 19 and October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26, 2020.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL answer key 2020. (HT file )

SSC CHSL answer key 2020: The last date to raise objections against SSC CHSL answer key is today, November 10, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) 2019 tier- 1 exam can check the answer key online at ssc.nic.in.

Candidates can raise objection against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations till 6 pm of November 10 by paying a fee of Rs 100 for each answer key challenged.

Direct link

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 05.11.2020 (6:00 PM) to 10.11.2020 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 10.11.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” reads the official notice.

