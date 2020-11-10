SSC CHSL answer key 2020: Last day to raise objections, here’s direct link

SSC CHSL answer key 2020: The last date to raise objections against SSC CHSL answer key is today, November 10, 2020. Candidates who have appeared in the combined higher secondary level (CHSL) 2019 tier- 1 exam can check the answer key online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the CHSL Tier- 1 exam 2019 on March 17 and 19 and October 12, 16, 19, 21 and 26, 2020.

Candidates can raise objection against the answer key, if any, by providing appropriate representations till 6 pm of November 10 by paying a fee of Rs 100 for each answer key challenged.

Direct link

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 05.11.2020 (6:00 PM) to 10.11.2020 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 10.11.2020 will not be entertained under any circumstances. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit,” reads the official notice.