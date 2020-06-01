SSC CHSL, CGL, CAPF, JE, Steno exams revised datesheet released at ssc.nic.in

SSC datesheet for CHSL, CGL and other exams out (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the revised tentative schedule for various examinations on its official website at ssc.nic.in. According to the revised date sheet, SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be conducted from August 17 to 21 and August 24 to 27. SSC CGL tier 2, 2019 will be conducted from October 14 to 17.

SSC Junior Engineer Paper 1, 2019 will be conducted from September 1 to 4. SSC Selection Post Phase 8 exam will be held from September 7 to 9.

SSC Stenographer grade C and D exam 2019 will be held from September 10 to 12. The sub inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPF paper 1 2020 exams will be held from September 29 to October 1 and 5.

SSC Junior Hindi Translator, senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Exam paper 1, 2020 will be conducted on October 6.

The examinations were postponed due to the coronavirus Lockdown.

According to the official notice, the schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and govt guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Check full schedule here

Note: Visit official website of SSC for latest news and updates.