SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 application status for all regions released, direct links to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 application status: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for of SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 for Eastern Region, North Region, Central Region, Kerala Karnataka Region, Madhya Pradesh Region, Southern Region, North Western Region, Western Region, and North Eastern Region.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment examination can check their application status by visiting the regional website of SSC.

SSC had began the online application process for the SSC CHSL examination on December 3, 2019, and concluded it on January 10, 2020.

The commission has scheduled the CHSL (Tier-I) examination for left-over candidates to be conducted from October 12 to 26, 2020.

The commission has also released the admit card for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 examination, for leftover candidates, on Regional Websites of SSC.

Direct link to check the application status for SSC CHSL Tier-1 2019 examination:

North Region

Central Region

Madhya Pradesh Region

North Western Region

Western Region

Southern Region

Eastern Region

North Eastern Region

Kerala Karnataka Region

How to check the SSC CHSL application status:

1) Visit the regional website of SSC

2) On the home page, click on the link to CHSL application status

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen