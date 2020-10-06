Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: Admit card released for Eastern region, direct link to download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: Admit card released for Eastern region, direct link to download

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card by visiting the regional website of SSC.

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 12:27 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card. (Screengrab )

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit card for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier-1 2019 examination for Eastern, Western, North Western, Central, and Madhya Pradesh Region.

Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download their admit card by visiting the regional website of SSC.

The SSC CHSL (Tier-I) examination will begin from October 12, 2020.

Direct link to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card:



Central Region



Madhya Pradesh Region



North Western Region



Western Region



Eastern Region



How to download to download the SSC CHSL Tier 1 admit card:



1) Visit the regional website of SSC



2) On the home page, click on the link to download CHSL admit card

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC CHSL Tier 1 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt okays induction of nuke-capable Shaurya missile amid Ladakh standoff
Oct 06, 2020 12:09 IST
Hathras case: UP govt calls for court-monitored probe by CBI in Supreme Court
Oct 06, 2020 11:21 IST
Alwar gang-rape case: Special court pronounces all 5 accused guilty
Oct 06, 2020 12:18 IST
Rhea Chakraborty, others’ judicial custody likely to be extended
Oct 06, 2020 11:52 IST

latest news

SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam 2020: Admit card released for Eastern region, direct link to download
Oct 06, 2020 12:27 IST
Swann explains why CSK win so many titles while citing Watson’s example
Oct 06, 2020 12:28 IST
Mirzapur 2 trailer updates: Kaleen bhaiya, Guddu, Munna in fight unto death
Oct 06, 2020 12:26 IST
Bobby says he was gravely injured during Barsaat: ‘Have a rod in my leg’
Oct 06, 2020 12:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.