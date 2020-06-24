SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-1 results expected soon at ssc.nic.in
Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-1 examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in after it is declared.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) results anytime soon on its official website.
No confirmed date for declaration of SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 result has been announced so far but a notification issued by SSC earlier this month said that the results will be declared in the month of June.
The CGL 2019 Tier 1 examination was conducted online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The candidates who will qualify the Tier-1 examination will be able to appear for the Tier-2 examination. The examination is held for filling up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organizations.
How to check SSC CGL 2019 Tier-I Result after it is declared:
Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Result section and click on the CGL tab
Step 3: On the webpage, click on the link that reads “Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-1 Result 2019”
Step 4: SSC CGL Tier-I Result (PDF File) will appear on the display screen
Step 5: Download the result and take its print out for future use.
The commission on June 16 declared the result of Paper 2 for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak on its official website.