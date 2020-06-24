Sections
SSC Combined Graduate Level Tier-1 results expected soon at ssc.nic.in

Candidates who have appeared in the SSC CGL Tier-1 examination will be able to check their results online at ssc.nic.in after it is declared.

Updated: Jun 24, 2020 18:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to announce the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2019 (Tier-I) results anytime soon on its official website.

No confirmed date for declaration of SSC CGL 2019 tier 1 result has been announced so far but a notification issued by SSC earlier this month said that the results will be declared in the month of June.

The CGL 2019 Tier 1 examination was conducted online from March 2 to March 11, 2020. The candidates who will qualify the Tier-1 examination will be able to appear for the Tier-2 examination. The examination is held for filling up various Group C and Group D posts in different ministries/departments/organizations.



How to check SSC CGL 2019 Tier-I Result after it is declared:

Step 1: Visit the official website of SSC ssc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, go to the Result section and click on the CGL tab

Step 3: On the webpage, click on the link that reads “Combined Graduate Level Examination Tier-1 Result 2019”

Step 4: SSC CGL Tier-I Result (PDF File) will appear on the display screen

Step 5: Download the result and take its print out for future use.

The commission on June 16 declared the result of Paper 2 for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak on its official website.

