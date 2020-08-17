Sections
Home / Education / SSC Constable 2018 medical exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in, check details

SSC Constable 2018 medical exam schedule released at ssc.nic.in, check details

As per the schedule, the medical examination for the recruitment of Constable and Rifleman will be conducted from August 24 to September 10, 2020.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:28 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Representational image. (HT file )

The Staff Selection Commission has released the detailed medical examination schedule for Constable and Rifleman recruitment in CAPFs, NIA & SSF and Assam Rifles on its official website.

As per the schedule, the medical examination for the recruitment of Constable and Rifleman will be conducted from August 24 to September 10, 2020. A total of 1,724 candidates will appear for the medical tests.

The e-admit card for the medical examination has been uploaded on the CRPF’s official website. Candidates are advised to download the admit card and bring it to their respective examination centre or else they won’t be allowed to appear in the examination.

Direct link to download the admit card.



Candidates will have to wear masks and maintain social distancing during the examination. CRPF has also asked the candidate to download the Arogya Setu App.



“Body temperature of all candidates will be checked at the entry gate, only candidates having normal temperature will be allowed. Hence, if any candidate suffering from fever or having symptoms of COVID-19, under quarantine period or coming from containment zone should contact immediately on following helpline numbers before reporting at Recruitment Centre for further directions: 011- 26160255, 26160256, 26160259 and 26160260,” reads the official notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official schedule.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Divyanka denies replacing Erica in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, calls it ‘rumour’
Aug 17, 2020 10:44 IST
Odisha: GCC Institute of Leadership inaugurated
Aug 17, 2020 10:44 IST
Malaysia detects coronavirus strain that’s ten times more infectious
Aug 17, 2020 10:41 IST
SPO killed, 2 CRPF troopers injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Baramulla
Aug 17, 2020 10:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.