SSC CPO Recruitment 2020: 1564 vacancies for SI, CAPF on offer, check details here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CPO Recruitment 2020:The Staff selection commission (SSC) on Wednesday, June 17, invited online applications for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) on its official website.

Candidates interested and eligible for the post can apply online at ssc.nic.in on or before July 16, 2020. However, candidates can fill the online application fee by July 18. The last date for the generation of offline Challan is July 20, 2020.

The commission will be conducting the Computer-based examination (Paper 1) of SSC CPO from September 28 to October 5, 2020, while Paper 2 is scheduled to be held on March 1, 2021.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1564 vacancies for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs). Out of which, 169 vacancies are for Sub-Inspector (SI) in Delhi Police, and 1395 for Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

Eligibility criteria:

1. Candidates seeking to apply for the position must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or equivalent.

2. Male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police.

The age limit of the candidates should be from 20 to 25 years as on January 1, 2021.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to apply online.

How to Apply:

1. Visit the official website.

2. On the right side of the homepage find the login tab

3. Click on New User- register now and fill in all the required information

4. Form fill-up will be in 3 stages- basic details- addition contact info- photo and signature upload.

5. If you are a returning user, you can simply login from the page and move ahead.

6. After the registration ID is created, click on the APPLY tab at the top of homepage

7. Click on CAPF tab.

8. Click on the link, ‘Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspector In CISF Examination, 2019 apply.’

9. Fill in the required information

10. Pay the application fee of Rs 100

11. Make sure you have entered your mobile number and email ID to get important updates of the exam and admit cards.

12. Print a copy of your bank challan and submitted form for any future reference.