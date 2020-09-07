SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: Application process for 5846 vacancies ends today

SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment 2020: The online application process for the Delhi Police constable (executive) male and female recruitment will end today, i.e. September 7, 2020. The registration process began on August 1, 2020.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the recruitment examination online at ssc.nic.in on or before 11:30 pm. However the last date of online submission of application fee is September 9 while the last date to generate offline Bank Challan is September 11. The deadline for payment of application fee through offline challan is September 14.

The computer-based recruitment examination will be conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) between November 27 and December 14, 2020.

SSC is conducting the recruitment drive to fill 5846 vacancies, out of which 3433 vacancies are for Constable (Exe.)-Male, 1944 for Constable (Exe.)-Female, 243 for [Commando (Para-3.2)] (Including backlog SC-34 and ST-19), and 226 for Constable (Exe.)-Male (Ex-Servicemen (Others) (Including backlog SC-19 and ST-15).

Educational Qualification:

A candidate should be 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board. Educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the: sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only.

Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (MotorCycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable.

For more details, candidates are advised to read the official notification.