Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / SSC Exam Calendar 2020: Important notice regarding schedule of exams released

SSC Exam Calendar 2020: Important notice regarding schedule of exams released

SSC Selection Posts Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination will be held in the months of October and November.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 12:15 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC Exam Calendar 2020 (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

Staff Selection Commission on Thursday released an important notice regarding calendar of examinations for the year 2020. SSC, in the official notice, announced that the Selection Posts Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination will be held in the months of October and November.

The schedule for other examinations including Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, Combined Graduate Level Examination, Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, will be released on September 22.

Check official notice here

Earlier in the day, SSC said that the window for modifying exam centre city preferences for the candidates of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019 will open on September 18. Candidates will be able to modify their exam city preferences between September 18 and 20, by logging in using their registration number and password/ date of birth on the official website at ssc.nic.in.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff
Sep 17, 2020 12:38 IST
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Sep 17, 2020 12:21 IST
BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case
Sep 17, 2020 11:24 IST
Delhi HC notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati on plea by actor Rakul Preet
Sep 17, 2020 12:13 IST

latest news

UPSC CSAT: No plan to drop aptitude test from civil services examination: Govt
Sep 17, 2020 12:36 IST
Shilpa Shetty addresses cheating allegations: ‘Truth will be out real soon’
Sep 17, 2020 12:33 IST
‘No one should have doubts about our determination to protect India’s borders’: Rajnath Singh on LAC standoff
Sep 17, 2020 12:38 IST
Wedding photogs get together: Protest no work
Sep 17, 2020 12:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.