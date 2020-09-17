SSC Exam Calendar 2020: Important notice regarding schedule of exams released

Staff Selection Commission on Thursday released an important notice regarding calendar of examinations for the year 2020. SSC, in the official notice, announced that the Selection Posts Examination, Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination will be held in the months of October and November.

The schedule for other examinations including Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) Examination, Stenographer Grade ‘C’ and ‘D’ Examination, Combined Graduate Level Examination, Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination and Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, will be released on September 22.

Check official notice here

Earlier in the day, SSC said that the window for modifying exam centre city preferences for the candidates of combined higher secondary level (CHSL) examination 2019 will open on September 18. Candidates will be able to modify their exam city preferences between September 18 and 20, by logging in using their registration number and password/ date of birth on the official website at ssc.nic.in.