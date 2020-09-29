Sections
SSC exams 2020: Important instructions for candidates appearing in upcoming CBTs

As per the guidelines, candidates need to bring a printout of the Covid-19 self-declaration form to their examination centre, or else they won’t be entertained.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 15:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Candidates who have applied for the SSC recruitment examination can check the guidelines online at ssc.nic.in. (ANI file )

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released guidelines for various upcoming recruitment examination on its official website. The Commission has included guidelines for the Covid-19 pandemic, which candidates appearing in the upcoming SSC examinations need to follow.

Candidates who have applied for the SSC recruitment examination can check the guidelines online at ssc.nic.in.

As per the guidelines, candidates need to bring a printout of the Covid-19 self-declaration form to their examination centre, or else they won’t be entertained.

Candidates should bring the following at the time of reporting for the examination:



Face Mask



Hand Sanitizer

Transparent water bottle

Two copies of their latest colored passport size photograph

One valid photo-bearing identity proof in original with clear photograph

Admit card

To maintain social distancing at exam centres, the commission has asked candidates to reach before the reporting time and maintain six feet distance from each other.

“Contactless candidate verification will be conducted by flashing of admit card and valid photo ID proof at document verification desk,” reads SSC exam guidelines.

“Candidates should avoid wearing items like nose pins, bracelets, earrings, charms, kadas etc.,” further reads the notice.

For detailed instructions, candidates are advised to read the SSC examination guidelines.

