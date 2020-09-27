SSC Exams: Window to change test city preferences for CGL, JE, Steno, selection post exams opens

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has opened the window to change exam centre city for various upcoming examinations. Candidates who are registered for combined graduate level exam 2019 tier 2 and 3, junior engineer paper 1 exam 2019, stenographer grade C and D 2019 exam and selection post phase VIII exam 2020 can change their preferred test city from September 26 to 29. Candidates will have to visit the official website at ssc.nic.in and login to change their preferences.

SSC junior engineer exam paper 1 will be held from October 27 to 30 while the SSC Selection Post/ Phase- VIII 2020 exam will be held from November 6 to 10. SSC Stenographer Grade C and D 2019 recruitment exam will be conducted from November 16 to 18. The SSC CGL 2019 tier 2 exam will be held from November 2 to 5 while tier 3 exam will be held on November 22.

How to change exam centre city preferences:

Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in

Login using your application number and date of birth

Your application form will be displayed on the screen

Make the necessary changes and save

Your exam centre city preferences will be changed.