Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / SSC JE application status for eastern region released, here’s direct link to check

SSC JE application status for eastern region released, here’s direct link to check

Candidates who have applied from this region can check their application status by visiting the regional website of SSC at sscer.org.

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 14:19 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC JE application status. (Screengrab )

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the application status of SSC Junior Engineer (Paper-I) examination 2019 for eastern region on its regional official website.

Candidates who have applied from this region can check their application status by visiting the regional website of SSC at sscer.org.

According to the revised calendar released by the commission, for candidates who have opted examination centre in Bihar, SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 examination 2019 will be conducted on December 11, 2020, while for the rest of the candidates, SSC Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Paper-1 examination 2019 will be held from October 27 to 30, 2020.

Direct link to check SSC JE application status for eastern region.



How to check the application status:



1) Visit the regional website of SSC



2) On the home page, click on the link to JE application status

3) Key in your credentials and login

4) The SSC JE Paper 1 2019 application status will be displayed on the screen

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

IAF team in France to review Rafale project as India prepares to induct more jets
Oct 15, 2020 12:41 IST
Nepal PM Oli sends a quiet message to India with a change in his cabinet
Oct 15, 2020 12:25 IST
‘Your office is at Worli’: SC tells Republic TV to approach Bombay HC in TRP case
Oct 15, 2020 12:36 IST
SC notice to Centre, Google, Amazon, FB on plea over protection of UPI transactions
Oct 15, 2020 13:33 IST

latest news

Stubble burning contributes 4% to Delhi-NCR pollution, says Javadekar; ministry clarifies
Oct 15, 2020 14:19 IST
Pakistan cricketer approached by suspected bookmaker
Oct 15, 2020 14:13 IST
Plastic pollution rises in nesting areas of seabirds in South Pacific Ocean
Oct 15, 2020 14:10 IST
ICICI Bank customers can create FD, pay bills via WhatsApp: Here’s how to do it
Oct 15, 2020 14:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.