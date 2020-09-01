Sections
Home / Education / SSC JE, MTS tier II and CGL tier III results dates announced at ssc.nic.in

SSC JE, MTS tier II and CGL tier III results dates announced at ssc.nic.in

According to the notification, the commission will declare the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) on September 21, 2020.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:09 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC CGL Tier-III, JE paper-II, MTS paper-II result. (HT file )

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative dates for declaration of results of various recruitment examinations. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the notification, the commission will declare the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) on September 21, 2020. The results of the SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) will be released on October 31, 2020.

The results of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III) will be announced on October 04, 2020, on the official website of the Commission. Earlier, the Commission had declared the SSC CGL 2019 Tier II exam results on July 01, 2020, on its official website.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
Sep 01, 2020 18:54 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
Sep 01, 2020 19:01 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives
Sep 01, 2020 19:05 IST

latest news

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Facebook’s Zuckerberg. Read full text here
Sep 01, 2020 19:23 IST
Your dream smartphone is here! With 6 AI Portrait Cameras and the sleekest design, OPPO F17 Pro is an absolute stunner
Sep 01, 2020 19:19 IST
Masaba Gupta shares her secret fitness tip
Sep 01, 2020 19:18 IST
Athiya Shetty has lovey-dovey exchange with KL Rahul on Instagram
Sep 01, 2020 19:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.