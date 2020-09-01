SSC JE, MTS tier II and CGL tier III results dates announced at ssc.nic.in

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative dates for declaration of results of various recruitment examinations. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the commission’s official website.

According to the notification, the commission will declare the results of the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2018 (Paper-II) on September 21, 2020. The results of the SSC Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination, 2019 (Paper-II) will be released on October 31, 2020.

The results of SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (Tier-III) will be announced on October 04, 2020, on the official website of the Commission. Earlier, the Commission had declared the SSC CGL 2019 Tier II exam results on July 01, 2020, on its official website.

Candidates are advised to read the official notification.