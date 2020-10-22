Sections
SSC JE, Steno Recruitment 2020: Important notice released for candidates

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for those who wish to apply for junior engineer and stenographer group C and D recruitment 2020. Check it here.

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:16 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for those who wish to apply for junior engineer and stenographer group C and D recruitment 2020. SSC, in its official notice released on Thursday said that the aspiring candidates for JE 2020 and Stenographer group C and D 2020 exam should submit their online application much before the deadline and not wait till last dates.

SSC released the official notification for junior engineer recruitment on October 1 and Stenographer group C and D 2020 recruitment on October 10. The online application process for the recruitments is going on. The last date to apply for junior engineer exam is October 30 and the last date to apply for stenographer 2020 exam is November 4.

“Aspiring candidates of the Junior Engineer exam 2020 and stenographer grade C and D exam 2020 are hereby advised in their own interest, to submit their online applications much before the closing date i.e., 30.10.2020 and 04.11.2020, respectively and should not wait till the last date as there may be heavy traffic on the servers during the last days for submission of applications,” the official notice reads.

Check official notice here

SSC will conduct the computer based test (tier 1) for JE recruitment from March 22 to 25, 2021 and for Stenographer recruitment from March 29 to 31, 2021. Aspirants can apply online at ssc.nic.in.

