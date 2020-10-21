Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / SSC JE, Stenographer, JHT final results to be declared in November, check dates here

SSC JE, Stenographer, JHT final results to be declared in November, check dates here

SSC JE, Stenographer, JHT final results and MTS paper 2 result will be declared in the month of October and November at ssc.nic.in. Check tentative dates of result declaration here.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:49 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the tentative dates of result declaration of various recruitment exams namely multi-tasking staff 2019 paper 2, stenographer Group C and D 2018 final result, junior engineer final result 2018 and Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi, Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 final result.

According to the status report released by SSC on Tuesday, the final result of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi, Pradhyapak Examination, 2019 will be released on November 13. SSC Junior Engineer 2018 final result and SSC stenographer 2018 final result will be declared on November 30.The SSC MTS 2019 paper 2 result will be declared on October 31.

Click here for SSC result status report

Recently, SSC has released the official notification for Stenographer group C and D recruitment 2020. The online registration process has also begun on October 10, 2020, and will continue till November 4, 2020. Class 12th pass candidates can apply for the vacancies on ssc.nic.in.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
Oct 21, 2020 10:12 IST
India hands back PLA soldier who strayed across contested LAC in Ladakh to China
Oct 21, 2020 08:02 IST

latest news

NCW chief meets Maha Guv, talk women’s safety and rising ‘love jihad’
Oct 21, 2020 11:16 IST
IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in
Oct 21, 2020 11:13 IST
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: It’s Diljit vs Manoj in quirky comedy
Oct 21, 2020 11:08 IST
Petr Cech surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s Premier League squad
Oct 21, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.