Home / Education / SSC JHT Notification 2020 released for 283 vacancies, check important details here

SSC JHT Notification 2020 released for 283 vacancies, check important details here

SSC JHT, SHT, Junior Translator notification 2020 has been released on its official website at ssc.nic.in. There are a total of 283 vacancies. Apply now.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 11:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

SSC JHT Notification 2020 released (HT File)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the official notification for Junior Hindi Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Junior Translator recruitment 2020 on its official website at ssc.nic.in. There are a total of 283 vacancies. The online application process has begun and the last date to apply for the posts is July 25. Candidates have to apply online from the official website of SSC. The tier-1 computer based exam will be held on October 6 while the tier 2 descriptive paper will be held on January 31, 2021.

Out of the 283 vacancies, there are 275 vacancies for the post of junior translator and junior Hindi translator and eight vacancies for senior Hindi translators. Candidates should have a master’s degree in Hindi/ English and have a diploma or certificate in translation and relevant experience. Read official notification for more details on educational qualification.

Check SSC JHT Notification 2020

Details of Posts and Pay Scale:

Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS) -- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board) -- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)



Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ) ---Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Junior Translator (JT)/Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/ JHT -- Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

E Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/ Departments/ Offices -- Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Important Dates:

Submission of online applications: 29-06-2020 to 25-07-2020

Last date and time for receipt of applications: 25-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for making online fee payment: 27-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date and time for generation of offline Challan: 29-07-2020 (23:30)

Last date for payment through Challan (during working hours of Bank): 31-07-2020

Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): 06-10-2020

Date of Paper-II (Descriptive Paper): 31-01-2021

