SSC JHT Paper 2 result 2020 declared at ssc.nic.in, check results here

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:02 IST

SSC JHT Paper-2 2020: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on Tuesday released the result of Paper 2 for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak on its official website.

The commission has declared 1360 candidates as provisionally qualified for Documents Verification for the recruitment of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, and Senior Hindi Translator. Out of which, 544 candidates are from the general category, 325 from OBC, 2017 from SC, 119 from EWS, 111 from ST, 20 from HH, 18 from OH, 11 from VH, and 5 from other PwD category.

‘Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator, and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination - 2019 (Paper-l) was conducted on 26.11.2019. The result of Paper-l was declared on 29.01.2020 wherein 1977 candidates were declared qualified for appearing in Paper ll. The Paper-ll of the said examination was conducted on 16.02.2020 at various centres across the country,” reads the official result notice.



However, marks of the qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission shortly.

